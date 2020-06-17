All apartments in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, FL
3213 Northeast 5th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

3213 Northeast 5th Street

3213 Northeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Northeast 5th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3213 Northeast 5th Street Apt #201, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Large dogs allowed. POMPANO BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $2490 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10599121 C/O: UNITED REALTY GROUP, INC Welcome to a true sunny vacation which awaits you at this peaceful 2bedroom 2.5-bathroom 2 car private garage. townhome in Pompano Beach, Florida! Location! Location! Location! Located in Silver Beach, also known as Las Playas Community, Centrally Located close to everything within walking distance from the beach. This unit was recently renovated new stainless-steel appliances, A.C Unit, and washer, Dryer. Features a huge Open balcony on the roof top! This unit is definitely a must see. Open to a short-term renter .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3581055 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Northeast 5th Street have any available units?
3213 Northeast 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3213 Northeast 5th Street have?
Some of 3213 Northeast 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Northeast 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Northeast 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Northeast 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Northeast 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Northeast 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Northeast 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 3213 Northeast 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Northeast 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Northeast 5th Street have a pool?
No, 3213 Northeast 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Northeast 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 3213 Northeast 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Northeast 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Northeast 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
