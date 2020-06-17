Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3213 Northeast 5th Street Apt #201, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Large dogs allowed. POMPANO BEACH 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $2490 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10599121 C/O: UNITED REALTY GROUP, INC Welcome to a true sunny vacation which awaits you at this peaceful 2bedroom 2.5-bathroom 2 car private garage. townhome in Pompano Beach, Florida! Location! Location! Location! Located in Silver Beach, also known as Las Playas Community, Centrally Located close to everything within walking distance from the beach. This unit was recently renovated new stainless-steel appliances, A.C Unit, and washer, Dryer. Features a huge Open balcony on the roof top! This unit is definitely a must see. Open to a short-term renter .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3581055 ]