Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
316 SE 10th Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

316 SE 10th Ave

316 Southeast 10th Avenue · (954) 368-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 Southeast 10th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Snug Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,799

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
new construction
Minutes from the beach in a beautifully maintained tropical community this stunning 3/2 is ready to call home! Open floor plan w/beautiful kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite counters w/snack bar & SS Appliances! Spacious split bedrooms w/master boasting ensuite w/spacious shower & 2 walk-in closets! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a modern bathroom & have incredible pool views! Large quiet pool just steps from your door for those non sandy days & a private screen enclosed patio to enjoy your afternoons! Laundry room conveniently located across from your unit! Amazing deal for ideal Florida living! All ages, pets up to 20lbs welcome. Great landlord! Close to everything, Las Olas night life, Beaches, Shopping, Dining....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 SE 10th Ave have any available units?
316 SE 10th Ave has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 SE 10th Ave have?
Some of 316 SE 10th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 SE 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 SE 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 SE 10th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 SE 10th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 316 SE 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 316 SE 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 316 SE 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 SE 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 SE 10th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 316 SE 10th Ave has a pool.
Does 316 SE 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 SE 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 SE 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 SE 10th Ave has units with dishwashers.
