316 SE 10th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Minutes from the beach in a beautifully maintained tropical community this stunning 3/2 is ready to call home! Open floor plan w/beautiful kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite counters w/snack bar & SS Appliances! Spacious split bedrooms w/master boasting ensuite w/spacious shower & 2 walk-in closets! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a modern bathroom & have incredible pool views! Large quiet pool just steps from your door for those non sandy days & a private screen enclosed patio to enjoy your afternoons! Laundry room conveniently located across from your unit! Amazing deal for ideal Florida living! All ages, pets up to 20lbs welcome. Great landlord! Close to everything, Las Olas night life, Beaches, Shopping, Dining....