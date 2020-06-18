All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 311 Leisure Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
311 Leisure Blvd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

311 Leisure Blvd

311 Leisure Boulevard · (954) 298-1123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Leisureville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville!! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident throughout, with lots of storage and built-ins. It has Impact Windows everywhere except the garage and family room,, and there's plenty of parking for your visitors on the double-wide pavered driveway. There's lots to do at Leisureville, if you want, with two Clubhouses, two Pools, a Sauna, Shuffleboard, Bocce Ball, a Billiard Room, and a 9-hole Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Leisure Blvd have any available units?
311 Leisure Blvd has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Leisure Blvd have?
Some of 311 Leisure Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Leisure Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
311 Leisure Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Leisure Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 311 Leisure Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 311 Leisure Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 311 Leisure Blvd does offer parking.
Does 311 Leisure Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Leisure Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Leisure Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 311 Leisure Blvd has a pool.
Does 311 Leisure Blvd have accessible units?
No, 311 Leisure Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Leisure Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Leisure Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 311 Leisure Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity