311 Leisure Blvd

**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville!! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident throughout, with lots of storage and built-ins. It has Impact Windows everywhere except the garage and family room,, and there's plenty of parking for your visitors on the double-wide pavered driveway. There's lots to do at Leisureville, if you want, with two Clubhouses, two Pools, a Sauna, Shuffleboard, Bocce Ball, a Billiard Room, and a 9-hole Golf Course.