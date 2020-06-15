299 N Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

WOW! DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEW!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy the Parade of Yachts and Beautiful Sunsets. Walk 2 blocks to the Beach. Spacious 2/2 with split bedrooms, tiled throughout, Open Kitchen for entertaining with Stainless Appliances, White cabinets & Granite Counters. Beautiful Water Front Heated Pool. WATER TAXI IS RIGHT NEXT DOOR. Pompano has one of the best beaches in Florida. WALK TO RESTAURANTS, BARS, FISHING PIER, MARINA, CITY BUS, SHOPS, BANKS, HOTELS, LIBRARY AND MORE.. YEARLY LEASE and INCLUDES WATER.