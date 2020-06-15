All apartments in Pompano Beach
299 N Riverside Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

299 N Riverside Dr

299 North Riverside Drive · (954) 547-3699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

299 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WOW! DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEW!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy the Parade of Yachts and Beautiful Sunsets. Walk 2 blocks to the Beach. Spacious 2/2 with split bedrooms, tiled throughout, Open Kitchen for entertaining with Stainless Appliances, White cabinets & Granite Counters. Beautiful Water Front Heated Pool. WATER TAXI IS RIGHT NEXT DOOR. Pompano has one of the best beaches in Florida. WALK TO RESTAURANTS, BARS, FISHING PIER, MARINA, CITY BUS, SHOPS, BANKS, HOTELS, LIBRARY AND MORE.. YEARLY LEASE and INCLUDES WATER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 N Riverside Dr have any available units?
299 N Riverside Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 299 N Riverside Dr have?
Some of 299 N Riverside Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 299 N Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
299 N Riverside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 N Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 299 N Riverside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 299 N Riverside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 299 N Riverside Dr does offer parking.
Does 299 N Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 N Riverside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 N Riverside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 299 N Riverside Dr has a pool.
Does 299 N Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 299 N Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 299 N Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 299 N Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.
