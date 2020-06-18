All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2900 North Palm Aire Drive

2900 North Palm Aire Drive · (954) 980-0417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 1 BR 1 FULL BATH Completely Remolded condo. 4th floor with amazing views of the golf course. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & basic cable and internet. Tenant only pays electric! Must have a min 650 credit score! Close to shopping, dining, Isle Casino, Tennis, Park with fitness & child play area. Close to Restaurants, Walmart and Isle Casino and only 5 miles to the Beach! Near I-95 and Turnpike. A Must see! No Pets!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pompano-beach-fl?lid=12959963

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5461038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 North Palm Aire Drive have any available units?
2900 North Palm Aire Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 North Palm Aire Drive have?
Some of 2900 North Palm Aire Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 North Palm Aire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2900 North Palm Aire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 North Palm Aire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2900 North Palm Aire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2900 North Palm Aire Drive offer parking?
No, 2900 North Palm Aire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2900 North Palm Aire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 North Palm Aire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 North Palm Aire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2900 North Palm Aire Drive has a pool.
Does 2900 North Palm Aire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2900 North Palm Aire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 North Palm Aire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 North Palm Aire Drive has units with dishwashers.
