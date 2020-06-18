2900 North Palm Aire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

Beautiful 1 BR 1 FULL BATH Completely Remolded condo. 4th floor with amazing views of the golf course. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & basic cable and internet. Tenant only pays electric! Must have a min 650 credit score! Close to shopping, dining, Isle Casino, Tennis, Park with fitness & child play area. Close to Restaurants, Walmart and Isle Casino and only 5 miles to the Beach! Near I-95 and Turnpike. A Must see! No Pets!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pompano-beach-fl?lid=12959963



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5461038)