2819 N COURSE DR

Amenities
Updated 2/2 second floor apartment with newer A/C, new flooring, new kitchen, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, granite counter in kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit and much more! Resort-style community with pool, fitness center & spa. The Breeze at Palm Aire country golf course is centrally located. minutes from shopping, restaurants, Pompano Race Track & the Isles Casino & poker room 12 minutes to the beach. Great Landlord. Min credit score 650 per landlord and stable income