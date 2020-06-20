All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

2404 SE 2nd St - 2

2404 Southeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Southeast 2nd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Santa Barbara Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet and well-kept apartment in a prime location. Within walking distance to Publix, the beach, and a variety of restaurants and other shops. There are 4 units in the building. Laundry machines on-site. Window AC units. Assigned parking for 2 cars. Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application. There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. Checking account and online payment of rent required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 have any available units?
2404 SE 2nd St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 have?
Some of 2404 SE 2nd St - 2's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2404 SE 2nd St - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 does offer parking.
Does 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 have a pool?
No, 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 SE 2nd St - 2 has units with dishwashers.
