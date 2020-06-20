2404 SE 2nd St - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Quiet and well-kept apartment in a prime location. Within walking distance to Publix, the beach, and a variety of restaurants and other shops. There are 4 units in the building. Laundry machines on-site. Window AC units. Assigned parking for 2 cars. Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application. There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. Checking account and online payment of rent required.