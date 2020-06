Amenities

Centrally located in Pompano Beach, completely furnished and equipped, 3bedroom and 3 bath house for rent, with a beautiful swimming pool, outdoor covered patio and lounge chairs, patio table and chairs to dine outdoors by the pool, with a Tiki Bar in your backyard, 10 min to the beach and 5 min To Pompano City Centre. HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE included in rent, as well as pool cleaning, very large backyard with room to park an RV or Boat.