Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled. Other bath is in good shape. Owner is open to long term tenant. Modern light fixtures and fans. Association takes about 4 weeks to process application. Covered parking is one of the best spots in the complex. Hurricane glass window in master.