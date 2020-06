Amenities

Impeccable townhome with private dock for 32' boat! This gorgeous home boasts a newly-upgraded kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite tops, tile marble backsplash, impact windows & doors throughout. Beautiful patio with extended pavers and lush landscaping. Cypress Bay Estates is one of the best kept secrets in Pompano Beach! A quant little townhome community with only 26 residences. Rental includes a private boat dock on a wide canal with only 1 fixed bridge (US 1) to ocean! Only 3 miles to the beach (Lauderdale-By-The-Sea). A must see!