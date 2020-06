1100 SE 5th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. LESSOR WILL REMOVE PRESENT FURNISHINGS AS SHOWN. TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE. BEST VIEW OF BAY AND WATER WAY ENTRY INTO INTRACOASTAL. WASHER, DRYER, STORGE PANTRY, BAR, BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED, TWO SCREENED BALCONIES. RESORT STYLE COMPLEX. COVERED ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE WITH GYM, WI-FI, GENERAATOR, KITCHEN, SHOWERS AND SAUNA. GATE AND CAMERA SECURITY, HEATED POOL AND HOT TUB. ONLY CONDO SURROUNDED BY WATERFRONT HOMES. 700 CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED. NO PETS.