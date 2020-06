101 E MCNAB RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table bbq/grill sauna

FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE

COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM. KITCHEN AREA, WONDERFUL GAS BBQ's & RELAXING PICNIC AREA. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, 10 MIN . FROM BEACH, PUBLIX 5 MIN. OR LESS AWAY, LIBRARY, BUS LINES, I-95, TURNPIKE & US 1 MINUTES AWAY. COME & SEE THIS FINE CONDO, YOU WILL BE HAPPY TO CALL THIS YOUR HOME! NO PETS & NO SMOKERS, MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 700+ & CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK PRESENTED WITH OFFER. ONE PARKING SPACE ONLY AND NO LARGE TRUCKS/VANS. PARKING SPACE #14 RIGHT BEHIND PATIO OF UNIT FOR RENT~