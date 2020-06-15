All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:54 AM

101 Briny Ave

101 Briny Avenue · (352) 359-2072
Location

101 Briny Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
cable included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Best Location on the Beach!! The hottest spot all along the Atlantic Coast. Up and Coming, Celebrate Pompano Beach. Close to stylish Restaurants and the Brand New Pompano Pier. North East Corner in the heart of a newly developed,thriving area.Breath taking view of the ocean with private access. Newly remodeled. Walk in Closets.
Updated kitchen with granite counters, new floors and paint throughout. Cable included. 24 hr. security. Interior parking. Beachfront clubhouse. Billiard room, card room, fitness room, bottle club, private bar. BBQ area with picnic tables on private beach. Resort style amenities. Great for all year around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Briny Ave have any available units?
101 Briny Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Briny Ave have?
Some of 101 Briny Ave's amenities include granite counters, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Briny Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Briny Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Briny Ave pet-friendly?
No, 101 Briny Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 101 Briny Ave offer parking?
Yes, 101 Briny Ave does offer parking.
Does 101 Briny Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Briny Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Briny Ave have a pool?
Yes, 101 Briny Ave has a pool.
Does 101 Briny Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Briny Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Briny Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Briny Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
