101 Briny Ave

Amenities

Best Location on the Beach!! The hottest spot all along the Atlantic Coast. Up and Coming, Celebrate Pompano Beach. Close to stylish Restaurants and the Brand New Pompano Pier. North East Corner in the heart of a newly developed,thriving area.Breath taking view of the ocean with private access. Newly remodeled. Walk in Closets.

Updated kitchen with granite counters, new floors and paint throughout. Cable included. 24 hr. security. Interior parking. Beachfront clubhouse. Billiard room, card room, fitness room, bottle club, private bar. BBQ area with picnic tables on private beach. Resort style amenities. Great for all year around.