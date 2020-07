Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your brand new beautiful home in Poinciana FL! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath featuring open concept floor plan, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile throughout all common areas, granite counter tops in the kitchen and all bathrooms! Includes washer dryer Come and see this beauty today!Most pets welcome so call Trevino 860 961 0791 or the office 407 495 4744