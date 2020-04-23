337 Kingfish Dr

Amenities

Poinciana 3br 2ba UPDATED home, over 1500 sq ft, with FENCED YARD and 2 car garage! - Poinciana 3br 2ba UPDATED home, over 1500 sq ft, with FENCED YARD and 2 car garage! This home is highlighted by the UPDATED KITCHEN, with plenty of counter space as well as breakfast bar seating. Laminate and tile floors, NO CARPETS. Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and the master bath features GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Inside laundry with newer washer and dryer included! Back and side yards are fenced in with 6ft privacy fence. Neutral paint colors throughout. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Home is nearby to Lake Marion. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today. Don't wait!



