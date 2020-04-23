All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

337 Kingfish Dr

337 Kingfish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

337 Kingfish Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Poinciana 3br 2ba UPDATED home, over 1500 sq ft, with FENCED YARD and 2 car garage! - Poinciana 3br 2ba UPDATED home, over 1500 sq ft, with FENCED YARD and 2 car garage! This home is highlighted by the UPDATED KITCHEN, with plenty of counter space as well as breakfast bar seating. Laminate and tile floors, NO CARPETS. Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and the master bath features GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Inside laundry with newer washer and dryer included! Back and side yards are fenced in with 6ft privacy fence. Neutral paint colors throughout. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Home is nearby to Lake Marion. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home today. Don't wait!

**COPY & PASTE LINKE BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING**
https://showmojo.com/l/3250b730a3

(RLNE5680576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Kingfish Dr have any available units?
337 Kingfish Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 337 Kingfish Dr have?
Some of 337 Kingfish Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Kingfish Dr currently offering any rent specials?
337 Kingfish Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Kingfish Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Kingfish Dr is pet friendly.
Does 337 Kingfish Dr offer parking?
Yes, 337 Kingfish Dr offers parking.
Does 337 Kingfish Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Kingfish Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Kingfish Dr have a pool?
No, 337 Kingfish Dr does not have a pool.
Does 337 Kingfish Dr have accessible units?
No, 337 Kingfish Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Kingfish Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Kingfish Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Kingfish Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Kingfish Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

