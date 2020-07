Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub online portal sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly coffee bar conference room e-payments game room internet access lobby

Expect a sophisticated and upscale high-rise living experience at Midtown 24 Apartments located in one of South Florida's most desirable locations. Midtown 24 offers it all, strategically placed in the heart of Plantation, Florida, and just steps from an assortment of fine dining and shopping with easy access to all major highways. Come home to soaring 9-foot ceilings, fully equipped open kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, spacious closets and private balconies. However you unwind, find relaxation in our fitness center, swimming pool or meet with friends at the piano bar. We invite you to browse our photo gallery, the call, text or stop by for your personal tour. Come see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!