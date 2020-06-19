All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622

701 Vista Isles Drive · (954) 257-2913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Lagomar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

701 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL 33325
Lagomar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Fully remodeled unit with stunning water views at Isles at Lago Mar. From the vaulted ceilings to the wooden floors, this 2 bedroom 1 bath unit will exceed your expectations from the moment you walk in. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, and updated bathroom that follows the same modern design. Beautiful water views from master bedroom and living area, through large windows that allow for plenty of natural light. Washer and dryer in unit. Steps from one of Isles at Lago Mar's state of the art pools and its club house. This community also has tennis courts, lots of guest parking, exercise room, golf course views and more. Excellent location 2 minutes from major roadways including Flamingo rd and 595 and only 5 minutes from Sawgrass Mills.

(RLNE5746101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 have any available units?
701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 have?
Some of 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 pet-friendly?
No, 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 offer parking?
Yes, 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 does offer parking.
Does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 have a pool?
Yes, 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 has a pool.
Does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 have accessible units?
No, 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir
Plantation, FL 33324
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr
Plantation, FL 33325
The Rise
333 N University Dr
Plantation, FL 33324
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms
Plantation Apartments with GymPlantation Apartments with Parking
Plantation Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto Plantation
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity