Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Freshly painted and renovated. Spacious and centrally located 2 bedroom townhouse in East Plantation, close to Turnpike and public transportation. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Washer and dryer in the unit. Tile floors downstairs and laminate wood floors upstairs. Fenced in ample patio..Community provides pool, tennis court and kids playground at walking distance. HOA screening required and can take 2-3 weeks, Unit is vacant and ready for immediate move in.