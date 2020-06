Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Easy to show. A must see. Spacious townhouse 2/2/1 in a very quite and desirable Wimbledon community in Plantation. 2 master bedrooms w/walking closets and bath. Newer kitchen. Dining area. Covered screened patio with a spectacular water view. Close to shopping, malls and restaurants. A rated schools, community pool and much more. Move in on 7/1/2020 with first/last/security. No eviction please.

Please watch our virtual tour for the property.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbP2Z4TZl5I&authuser=0