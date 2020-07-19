12390 NW 2nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym new construction

The private oasis you've been looking for! 6 bedrooms plus gym room with 4 baths in West Plantation. Enjoy a fenced acre of private tropical yard with Avocado, Mango and Lychee trees. Home boasts 2 master bedrooms, and huge rooms! 2 new Ac units and wide open floor plan make this home a perfect opportunity for a large family. Split floor plan and over 3,493 sq ft under air. Close to 595 and 75/Sawgrass this estate provides access to anywhere in the Tri county in a blink. Bring your RV, Boat, Airboat your car collection-it doesn't matter it all fits. American Heritage within a few minutes drive. Sawgrass Mills 10 minutes away.