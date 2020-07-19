All apartments in Plantation
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

12390 NW 2nd St

12390 Northwest 2nd Street · (954) 368-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12390 Northwest 2nd Street, Plantation, FL 33325
Plantation Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
new construction
The private oasis you've been looking for! 6 bedrooms plus gym room with 4 baths in West Plantation. Enjoy a fenced acre of private tropical yard with Avocado, Mango and Lychee trees. Home boasts 2 master bedrooms, and huge rooms! 2 new Ac units and wide open floor plan make this home a perfect opportunity for a large family. Split floor plan and over 3,493 sq ft under air. Close to 595 and 75/Sawgrass this estate provides access to anywhere in the Tri county in a blink. Bring your RV, Boat, Airboat your car collection-it doesn't matter it all fits. American Heritage within a few minutes drive. Sawgrass Mills 10 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12390 NW 2nd St have any available units?
12390 NW 2nd St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12390 NW 2nd St have?
Some of 12390 NW 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12390 NW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
12390 NW 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12390 NW 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 12390 NW 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 12390 NW 2nd St offer parking?
No, 12390 NW 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 12390 NW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12390 NW 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12390 NW 2nd St have a pool?
No, 12390 NW 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 12390 NW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 12390 NW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12390 NW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12390 NW 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12390 NW 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12390 NW 2nd St has units with air conditioning.
