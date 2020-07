Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

IMPECCABLE AND SPACIOUS WESTPORT/JACARANDA 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS HOME WITH WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS AND TILE IN LIVING AREAS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK. VAULTED CEILINGS, EXPANSIVE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WITH TWO COVERED CAR GARAGES. FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER AND PRE-WIRED FOR AN ALARM SYSTEM. LARGE PATIO. CENTRALLY LOCATED: MINUTES FROM 595, SAWGRASS MALL AND THE FOUNTAINS. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!