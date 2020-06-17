10461 NW 12th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome to this fantastic single family home located in the heart of Plantation, in the beautiful Community of Fountain Spring. 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. This home features a wide-open floor plan, tons of natural light. Master bed and bath downstairs, laminate flooring in bedrooms. Great open kitchen. Large fenced backyard. Community Pool & amazing park and Playground. walking distance to house of worship. Close to Sawgrass Mills Mall, I-595 and I-75 Expressway, This gorgeous home won't last long!