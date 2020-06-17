All apartments in Plantation
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

10461 NW 12th Ct

10461 Northwest 12th Court · No Longer Available
Location

10461 Northwest 12th Court, Plantation, FL 33322
Minto Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this fantastic single family home located in the heart of Plantation, in the beautiful Community of Fountain Spring. 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. This home features a wide-open floor plan, tons of natural light. Master bed and bath downstairs, laminate flooring in bedrooms. Great open kitchen. Large fenced backyard. Community Pool & amazing park and Playground. walking distance to house of worship. Close to Sawgrass Mills Mall, I-595 and I-75 Expressway, This gorgeous home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10461 NW 12th Ct have any available units?
10461 NW 12th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 10461 NW 12th Ct have?
Some of 10461 NW 12th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10461 NW 12th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10461 NW 12th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10461 NW 12th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10461 NW 12th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 10461 NW 12th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10461 NW 12th Ct does offer parking.
Does 10461 NW 12th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10461 NW 12th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10461 NW 12th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10461 NW 12th Ct has a pool.
Does 10461 NW 12th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10461 NW 12th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10461 NW 12th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10461 NW 12th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10461 NW 12th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10461 NW 12th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
