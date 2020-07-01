All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

8117 SEVEN MILE DR

8117 Seven Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8117 Seven Mile Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready now, Single Story Home in TPC, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 10' + Ceilings, Kitchen Features Gray Mist Cabinets, Glacier White Counter tops, Updated Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Large Master Suite with His / Her Vanities, His/Her Closets, New Tiled Master Shower, 3 Car Garage, Screened Patio overlooks large wooded Rear Lawn, Roof newer, Lawn Care Included in Lease. 12 month lease, $3,500 per month, $3,500 security deposit, $250 pet fee per pet subject to landlord approval, $100 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR have any available units?
8117 SEVEN MILE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR have?
Some of 8117 SEVEN MILE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 SEVEN MILE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8117 SEVEN MILE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 SEVEN MILE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8117 SEVEN MILE DR is pet friendly.
Does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8117 SEVEN MILE DR offers parking.
Does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8117 SEVEN MILE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR have a pool?
No, 8117 SEVEN MILE DR does not have a pool.
Does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR have accessible units?
No, 8117 SEVEN MILE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 SEVEN MILE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 SEVEN MILE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 SEVEN MILE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

