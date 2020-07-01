8117 SEVEN MILE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready now, Single Story Home in TPC, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 10' + Ceilings, Kitchen Features Gray Mist Cabinets, Glacier White Counter tops, Updated Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Large Master Suite with His / Her Vanities, His/Her Closets, New Tiled Master Shower, 3 Car Garage, Screened Patio overlooks large wooded Rear Lawn, Roof newer, Lawn Care Included in Lease. 12 month lease, $3,500 per month, $3,500 security deposit, $250 pet fee per pet subject to landlord approval, $100 application fee.