2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
143 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
158 Bermuda Ct
158 Bermuda Court, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1147 sqft
This 2/2 is located on the 1st green at Oakbridge Golf Course in the TPC. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, brand new appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
100 FAIRWAY PARK
100 Fairway Park Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
2 BR, 2 BA condo. 3rd floor end unit. All appliances including washer and dryer. Unit located towards back of community. Amenities include 2 pools / tennis courts / beach shuttle / gated entry with attendant / New clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacksonville Beach
19 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1293 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
600 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1825 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. The Carlyle Penthouse Unit 4111. Minimum 7 month lease.2. No Pets3. Unit will be for sale during lease period with showings. 4. 2 side by side parking spaces in gated parking garage5. Spacious storage unit in garage6.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
91 SAN JUAN DR
91 San Juan Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1300 sqft
Must see this great furnished condo with fabulous views and within walking distance of the beach access and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.This condo has a king in the master and twins in the second bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
695 A1A N
695 A1a N, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR
56 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Great upstairs with a 1 car garage. This unit is close to beaches and south of JTB which allows for easy access to Town Center and I-95 or downtown. 2/2, washer in unit, ch/a, fireplace. carpet and ceiling fans.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
70 FISHERMAN'S COVE RD
70 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enter into Fishermans cove subdivision and follow signs to 70 Fisherman's Cove.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1357 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows with direct beach access from your lanai! You are located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach near golf, restaurant and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Valley
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
28 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1179 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Golden Glades-The Woods
20 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1074 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1056 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Golden Glades-The Woods
35 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
56 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
