apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
247 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
68 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
100 Ironwood Dr
100 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views - 3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views of the pond and community! Don't miss this opportunity to live just steps from the pool, club house and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
204 PHEASANT RUN
204 Pheasant Run, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1502 sqft
AVAILABLE AND MOVE IN READY! This 3/2 Pool home is in highly sought after Solano Woods.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
124 KINGFISHER DR
124 Kingfisher Drive, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
5073 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Pool Home in Marsh Landing Country Club with easy access to both gates & close to the Country Club. Fantastic flowing floor plan with spacious kitchen with center prep island that opens to the family room & breakfast room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
1 TURTLEBACK TRL
1 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1551 sqft
Update* Entire interior of this home has been painted, including ceilings! Light and bright! Beautiful updated townhome with three bedroom and two and a half baths. Master bedroom downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
249 PATRICK MILL CIR
249 Patrick Mill Circle, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
Like new remodeled home in PVB ready for move in! Great location for people wanting to be in PVB and close to the beach! This home is a must see.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3230 sqft
*Avail NOW*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
3060 CYPRESS CREEK DR
3060 Cypress Creek Dr N, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3296 sqft
In highly desirable Sawgrass Players Club, a wonderful 2 story home with formal living room and dining rooms. Kitchen opens to a spacious casual dining space and large 2 story family room with fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
170 VERACRUZ DR
170 Veracruz Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1163 sqft
Rental in the heart of PVB. Light and bright open floor plan. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Living/dining room combo.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE
500 East Moss Wood Trace, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1813 sqft
Wonderful home in Ponte Vedra Beach-32082. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop and stainless appliances. Open floor plan in well maintained with split bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
100 FAIRWAY PARK BLVD
100 Fairway Park Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Summer House community in Ponte Vedra Beach. This condo has a golf course view.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9831 SAWGRASS DR E
9831 Sawgrass Drive East, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1424 sqft
ONLY 1/2 MILE WALK TO THE BEACH! Recently remodeled, move-in ready, end-unit condo being rented FULLY FURNISHED. Entertain your guests in the open kitchen area or gather on the screened lanai. Soaring ceilings add space & natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5 FISHERMANS COVE RD
5 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1714 sqft
Walking distance to the beach! This beautiful 2 bd 2.5ba home is available in the highly sought after area of Ponte Vedra. Get all your work done in the separate study right off of the main entrance.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
