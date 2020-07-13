Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
68 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
158 Bermuda Ct
158 Bermuda Court, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1147 sqft
This 2/2 is located on the 1st green at Oakbridge Golf Course in the TPC. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, brand new appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
120 Cuello Ct Unit 202
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
100 Ironwood Dr
100 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views - 3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views of the pond and community! Don't miss this opportunity to live just steps from the pool, club house and tennis courts.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
105 SANCHEZ CT
105 Sanchez Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
204 PHEASANT RUN
204 Pheasant Run, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1502 sqft
AVAILABLE AND MOVE IN READY! This 3/2 Pool home is in highly sought after Solano Woods.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
124 KINGFISHER DR
124 Kingfisher Drive, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
5073 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Pool Home in Marsh Landing Country Club with easy access to both gates & close to the Country Club. Fantastic flowing floor plan with spacious kitchen with center prep island that opens to the family room & breakfast room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
1 TURTLEBACK TRL
1 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1551 sqft
Update* Entire interior of this home has been painted, including ceilings! Light and bright! Beautiful updated townhome with three bedroom and two and a half baths. Master bedroom downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
128 Payasada Oaks Trail
128 Payasada Oaks Trail, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3213 sqft
This Vintage Estate Home features four bedrooms plus a study, game room, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3230 sqft
*Avail NOW*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
275 Payasada Circle
275 Payasada Circle, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4270 sqft
Beautiful home on lagoon in gated community. open design with walls of glass. Light and bright bedroom 3 bath home with completely remodeled with all the finest finishes.. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms or 3 w/study.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
3060 CYPRESS CREEK DR
3060 Cypress Creek Dr N, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3296 sqft
In highly desirable Sawgrass Players Club, a wonderful 2 story home with formal living room and dining rooms. Kitchen opens to a spacious casual dining space and large 2 story family room with fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
170 VERACRUZ DR
170 Veracruz Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1163 sqft
Rental in the heart of PVB. Light and bright open floor plan. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Living/dining room combo.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
500 E MOSS WOOD TRCE
500 East Moss Wood Trace, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1813 sqft
Wonderful home in Ponte Vedra Beach-32082. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertop and stainless appliances. Open floor plan in well maintained with split bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room. All new stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring through out.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
City Guide for Palm Valley, FL

Palm Valley is census-designated. Sure, every other CDP brags about this, but it's pretty cool when you think about it. It's a town that was so amazing the government forced it to exist.

A census designated place or CDP, Palm Valley, Florida is home to approximately 20,000 residents. Located in St. Johns County, Florida, and sitting just south of Jacksonville, the area was once home to a Native American village. In fact, scientists have unearthed several mounds where the remains and pottery of the former inhabitants were found. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Valley, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

