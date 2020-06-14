/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
35 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
354 ROSCOE BLVD N
354 N Roscoe Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
607 sqft
This is a very unique set up in a very private setting, this studio comes beautifully furnished, and includes all utilities. Washer and dryer, grill, screened in patio with view of the marsh, 1 car carport and very quite.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1440 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
937 SEASHELL LN
937 Seashell Lane, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
890 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 2nd floor end condominium home nestled under canopy of trees in front and overlooking lake in back.. Private and spacious, yet cozy, furnished condo with tiles in living area, and new carpets in bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 SAN JUAN DR
91 San Juan Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see this great furnished condo with fabulous views and within walking distance of the beach access and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.This condo has a king in the master and twins in the second bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Valley
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
$
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1530 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
13553 ISLA VISTA DR
13553 Isla Vista Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2059 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom Furnished Townhouse available in the beautiful community of Vizcaya! - Do not miss out on this beautiful townhouse. Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in a gated community and offers resort style amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
320 1st Street #806
320 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1705 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Metropolitan - Breath taking ocean view. watch Blue Angle air show and July 4th fire works from own living room. You can see the ocean view at day time, night time you can see the City light view. Guard at lobby.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
137 14TH AVE S
137 14th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2450 sqft
*****FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL. Newer fully furnished home in Jacksonville Beach available for WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTALS. Just 1 block off the ocean. Home has room for everyone with 3 comfortable bedrooms, plus an office area with sleeper sofa.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
105 25TH AVE S
105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1407 sqft
Absolutely perfect 3 BR. Everything's new right down to screens on windows. Condo includes all appliances and brand new furnishings in all rooms except 2nd and 3rd BR's. Condo may be leased furnished for $2,350 or unfurnished for $2,250/mo.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2339 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2339 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,499
900 sqft
You will love this spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo right on the ocean! Completely renovated and just steps away from the pool and sand! 120 ft balcony with AC. Walk in closet in master bedroom and a bonus room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13049 HIGHLAND GLEN WAY S
13049 South Highland Glen Way, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,900
4497 sqft
Live in Luxury for less! Furnished. NO PETS
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
404 9TH AVE N
404 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1915 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Townhome 4 Blocks to the ocean!!! Just bring your food & clothes!! OPEN Living, Dining & Kitchen area!!! Relax on one of 2 balconies! Backyard area for grilling! Two car garage for your autos! Convenient location, just walk
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
782 8TH AVE S
782 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1920 sqft
Fully furnished and Immaculate townhome only 5 blocks off the sand and surf. Live the beach lifestyle in this upgraded home with two bedrooms upstairs, including a private balcony and stylish bath.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
422 9TH AVE N
422 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
827 sqft
WARNING- THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST!This adorable 2/1 furnished home is available for short term rental! It sleeps up to five comfortably with two queen beds and a queen sleeper sofa.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
400 1ST ST S
400 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1404 sqft
FURNISHED JACKSONVILLE BEACH CONDO FOR RENT. From Beach Blvd., South on A1A to east on 4th Avenue S. Condos on corner of 1st Street and 4th Ave., unit is on 3rd floor closest to the ocean.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
615 17TH AVE N
615 17th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
Coastal 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home available for rent in Jax Beach! This property has tons of updates and great features. Hard wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room area. Travertine floors in kitchen and foyer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
811 1ST ST S
811 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Let everyday be a vacation when you live here! This dynamite one-bedroom condo on the ocean comes completely furnished. Unlike some other condo buildings in area, this one has direct, beach access. Remodeled interior with inside laundry.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2208 OCEAN DR S
2208 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Tastefully furnished and decorated beachtownhome only steps away from the beach and sand. Amazing ocean views from the living room, second floor balcony, master bedroom and third floor balcony.
1 of 45
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
755 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
917 1ST ST N
917 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1932 sqft
Fully furnished luxury condo in the heart of Jacksonville Beach. Good proximity to all dining and entertainment. Kitchen stocked with utensils, pots, pans,and dishes. Also includes all linens and towels. Cable TV, wireless internet all ready to go.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 1ST ST N
1701 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
755 sqft
OCEANFRNT FURNISHED WEEKLY RENTAL. $1000. on the Ocean. Also available for monthly rentals. Occ tax of 13% and $200 Cleaning fee Apply to each visit. Pricing is for a week long rental starting any day of the week.
