3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
249 PATRICK MILL CIR
249 Patrick Mill Circle, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
Like new remodeled home in PVB ready for move in! Great location for people wanting to be in PVB and close to the beach! This home is a must see.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
120 CUELLO CT
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
128 Payasada Oaks Trail
128 Payasada Oaks Trail, Palm Valley, FL
This Vintage Estate Home features four bedrooms plus a study, game room, 3.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
105 SANCHEZ DR
105 Sanchez Drive West, Palm Valley, FL
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
497 S MILL VIEW WAY
497 South Mill View Way, Palm Valley, FL
REMARKABLE PONTE VEDRA LOCATION. RENT INCLUDES POOL AND JACUZZI,SERVICE. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. LAKEFRONT VIEW AND POOL ON NORTHSIDE OF HOUSE. OVER SIZED TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
100 Palm Bay
100 Palm Bay Court, Palm Valley, FL
4BR/3BA POOL Home situated on a waterfront lot, screened pool, corian counter tops, separate living room and family room. 2-Car garage lawn care and pool care included. AVAILABLE JULY 5TH UNFURNISHED.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
230 COLIMA CT
230 Colima Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live at the beach in desirable Grand Cay Villas. 2nd floor condo with bamboo floors, ample storage and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen opens to dining area and great room with fireplace.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
8 STARFISH CT
8 Starfish Court, Palm Valley, FL
Welcome home to this brick beauty. Home is all brick, featuring wood floors in 3 bedrooms and tile floors throughout the remainder of home! Home has a 15 x 12 screened porch ready for lounging in private back yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
753 MILL STREAM RD
753 Mill Stream Road, Palm Valley, FL
Gorgeous Family home in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach! Kids can walk to schools: Ocean Palms and Landrum Middle plus the YMCA! Odoms Mill is a beautiful neighborhood with mature trees and lush preserve.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
275 Payasada Circle
275 Payasada Circle, Palm Valley, FL
Beautiful home on lagoon in gated community. open design with walls of glass. Light and bright bedroom 3 bath home with completely remodeled with all the finest finishes.. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms or 3 w/study.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
500 Sandiron Circle #511 - 1
500 Sandiron Circle, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1407 sqft
Remodeled 3/2 on the ground floor Condo in Ponte Vedra Beach! New tile floors throughout, interior freshly painted and both bathrooms remodeled. Wrap around screened lanai. Near shopping, JTB and the beaches!! AVAILABLE NOW UNFURNISHED.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Jacksonville Beach
21 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
2764 Saint Johns Blvd,
2764 St Johns Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2 sqft
****Corner lot in highly desired area at beaches!****Blocks from the beach! Access to great schools. Close to great local dinning and shopping.Corner lot in highly desired area at beaches.2180 Sq ft. 3 BR / 3Bath.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1440 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1597 sqft
One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms.
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
255 BRIARWOOD LN
255 Briarwood Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2266 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with a large yard and many new upgrades. New roof,ac,flooring and freshly painted. This home also features a extra large 2 car garage with a new door,stone Fireplace and a great outdoor screen porch.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
329 SEA MOSS LN
329 Sea Moss Lane, Sawgrass, FL
GREAT FAMILY HOME 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. 4BR PLUS DEN COULD BE 5TH BR. HOME HAS SCREENED IN PORCH, OUTDOOR SHOWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NEW ROOF. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
16 LAKE JULIA DR S
16 Lake Julia Drive South, Sawgrass, FL
WELCOME TO LIL GEM!!!! THIS HOME IS A BEAUTY ON THE WATER WITH SWEEPING VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND GOLF COURSE! THERE IS PLENTY OF OUTDOOR SPACE FROM THE COURTYARD ENTRY FEATURING ENGLISH STYLE GARDENS TO THE LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO WITH GATHERING AREA
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
280 DEER RUN DR S
280 Deer Run Drive South, Sawgrass, FL
Stunning two story condo located in the gated sought after private community of Sawgrass Country Club. This home has been completely remodeled with no expense spared. Light and bright with neutral updated decor.
