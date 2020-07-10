/
apartments with washer dryer
198 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL with washer-dryer
$
72 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
7 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
158 Bermuda Ct
158 Bermuda Court, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1147 sqft
This 2/2 is located on the 1st green at Oakbridge Golf Course in the TPC. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, brand new appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
105 SANCHEZ CT
105 Sanchez Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
100 FAIRWAY PARK BLVD
100 Fairway Park Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Summer House community in Ponte Vedra Beach. This condo has a golf course view.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
164 Vista Grande DR
164 Vista Grande Drive, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1259 sqft
Live close to the beach!! Single family home w/renovated kitchen and master bathroom and a good size back yard. This home has been extremely well cared for.Renter's insurance required.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
124 KINGFISHER DR
124 Kingfisher Drive, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,200
5073 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Pool Home in Marsh Landing Country Club with easy access to both gates & close to the Country Club. Fantastic flowing floor plan with spacious kitchen with center prep island that opens to the family room & breakfast room.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
1 TURTLEBACK TRL
1 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1551 sqft
Update* Entire interior of this home has been painted, including ceilings! Light and bright! Beautiful updated townhome with three bedroom and two and a half baths. Master bedroom downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
11 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
1 Unit Available
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.
1 Unit Available
5 FISHERMANS COVE RD
5 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1714 sqft
Walking distance to the beach! This beautiful 2 bd 2.5ba home is available in the highly sought after area of Ponte Vedra. Get all your work done in the separate study right off of the main entrance.
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room. All new stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring through out.
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.
1 Unit Available
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
1 Unit Available
16 LAKE JULIA DR S
16 Lake Julia Drive South, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
3142 sqft
WELCOME TO LIL GEM!!!! THIS HOME IS A BEAUTY ON THE WATER WITH SWEEPING VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND GOLF COURSE! THERE IS PLENTY OF OUTDOOR SPACE FROM THE COURTYARD ENTRY FEATURING ENGLISH STYLE GARDENS TO THE LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO WITH GATHERING AREA
1 Unit Available
280 DEER RUN DR S
280 Deer Run Drive South, Sawgrass, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Stunning two story condo located in the gated sought after private community of Sawgrass Country Club. This home has been completely remodeled with no expense spared. Light and bright with neutral updated decor.
1 Unit Available
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
628 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1450 sqft
Marsh view condo just steps from the beach. Master bedroom with king size bed, tv, private bathroom and access to screened patio. Second bedroom with queen size bed and access to covered deck overlooking the BLVD, third bedroom has 2 twin beds.
1 Unit Available
49 WALKERS RIDGE DR
49 Walker's Ridge Drive, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1965 sqft
Lovely home located in the sought after community of Sawgrass Country Club. Just a short walk to community pool. Spacious open floor plan. Home features a freshly painted interior with soft neutral colors and new carpet throughout.
