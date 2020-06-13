Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm valley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

168 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Palm Valley
8 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
105 SANCHEZ DR
105 Sanchez Drive West, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
695 A1A N
695 A1a N, Sawgrass, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Valley
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
54 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1376 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
28 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Verified

1 of 103

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Beach Haven
21 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
21 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
45 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
City Guide for Palm Valley, FL

Palm Valley is census-designated. Sure, every other CDP brags about this, but it's pretty cool when you think about it. It's a town that was so amazing the government forced it to exist.

A census designated place or CDP, Palm Valley, Florida is home to approximately 20,000 residents. Located in St. Johns County, Florida, and sitting just south of Jacksonville, the area was once home to a Native American village. In fact, scientists have unearthed several mounds where the remains and pottery of the former inhabitants were found. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm Valley, FL

Finding an apartment in Palm Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Valley 3 BedroomsPalm Valley Apartments with Balcony
Palm Valley Apartments with GaragePalm Valley Apartments with GymPalm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Apartments with PoolPalm Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Valley Furnished ApartmentsPalm Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville