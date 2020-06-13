Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

104 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Last updated June 13
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
86 PLAYERS CLUB VILLAS RD
86 Players Club Villas Road, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2405 sqft
This beautiful townhome in the highly desirable Ponte Vendra community is available for immediate rental. You'll be minutes from the infamous TPC golf course and surrounded by top rated St. John's County schools.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
120 CUELLO CT
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3230 sqft
*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
354 ROSCOE BLVD N
354 N Roscoe Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
607 sqft
This is a very unique set up in a very private setting, this studio comes beautifully furnished, and includes all utilities. Washer and dryer, grill, screened in patio with view of the marsh, 1 car carport and very quite.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
753 MILL STREAM RD
753 Mill Stream Road, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2276 sqft
Gorgeous Family home in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach! Kids can walk to schools: Ocean Palms and Landrum Middle plus the YMCA! Odoms Mill is a beautiful neighborhood with mature trees and lush preserve.

Last updated June 13
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Last updated June 13
Jacksonville Beach
21 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

Last updated June 12
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

Last updated June 13
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
4300 SOUTH BEACH PKWY
4300 South Beach Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1440 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1597 sqft
One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
255 BRIARWOOD LN
255 Briarwood Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2266 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with a large yard and many new upgrades. New roof,ac,flooring and freshly painted. This home also features a extra large 2 car garage with a new door,stone Fireplace and a great outdoor screen porch.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
91 SAN JUAN DR
91 San Juan Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see this great furnished condo with fabulous views and within walking distance of the beach access and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club.This condo has a king in the master and twins in the second bedroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
695 A1A N
695 A1a N, Sawgrass, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
329 SEA MOSS LN
329 Sea Moss Lane, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2810 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. 4BR PLUS DEN COULD BE 5TH BR. HOME HAS SCREENED IN PORCH, OUTDOOR SHOWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NEW ROOF. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
16 LAKE JULIA DR S
16 Lake Julia Drive South, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
3142 sqft
WELCOME TO LIL GEM!!!! THIS HOME IS A BEAUTY ON THE WATER WITH SWEEPING VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND GOLF COURSE! THERE IS PLENTY OF OUTDOOR SPACE FROM THE COURTYARD ENTRY FEATURING ENGLISH STYLE GARDENS TO THE LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO WITH GATHERING AREA

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
280 DEER RUN DR S
280 Deer Run Drive South, Sawgrass, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Stunning two story condo located in the gated sought after private community of Sawgrass Country Club. This home has been completely remodeled with no expense spared. Light and bright with neutral updated decor.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
628 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1450 sqft
Marsh view condo just steps from the beach. Master bedroom with king size bed, tv, private bathroom and access to screened patio. Second bedroom with queen size bed and access to covered deck overlooking the BLVD, third bedroom has 2 twin beds.
City Guide for Palm Valley, FL

Palm Valley is census-designated. Sure, every other CDP brags about this, but it's pretty cool when you think about it. It's a town that was so amazing the government forced it to exist.

A census designated place or CDP, Palm Valley, Florida is home to approximately 20,000 residents. Located in St. Johns County, Florida, and sitting just south of Jacksonville, the area was once home to a Native American village. In fact, scientists have unearthed several mounds where the remains and pottery of the former inhabitants were found. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Valley, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

