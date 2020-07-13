/
pet friendly apartments
172 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
68 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
120 Cuello Ct Unit 202
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
105 SANCHEZ CT
105 Sanchez Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
86 PLAYERS CLUB VILLAS RD
86 Players Club Villas Road, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2405 sqft
This beautiful townhome in the highly desirable Ponte Vendra community is available for immediate rental. You'll be minutes from the infamous TPC golf course and surrounded by top rated St. John's County schools.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room. All new stainless steel appliances, wood and tile flooring through out.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1250 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1373 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
43 Units Available
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,121
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1340 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Beach Haven
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
29 Units Available
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1619 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Registry at Windsor Parke introduces the largest floor plans available in the Hodges Blvd Area! New renovations are underway.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
43 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1561 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Nocatee Apartments. Our Nocatee apartments offer first-class one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts with luxury amenities designed to enhance your life.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
45 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,026
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
21 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1376 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
