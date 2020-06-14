Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

191 Apartments for rent in Palm Valley, FL with garage

Palm Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
120 CUELLO CT
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
128 Payasada Oaks Trail
128 Payasada Oaks Trail, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3213 sqft
This Vintage Estate Home features four bedrooms plus a study, game room, 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
105 SANCHEZ DR
105 Sanchez Drive West, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
100 Palm Bay
100 Palm Bay Court, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2959 sqft
4BR/3BA POOL Home situated on a waterfront lot, screened pool, corian counter tops, separate living room and family room. 2-Car garage lawn care and pool care included. AVAILABLE JULY 5TH UNFURNISHED.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3230 sqft
*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
753 MILL STREAM RD
753 Mill Stream Road, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2276 sqft
Gorgeous Family home in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach! Kids can walk to schools: Ocean Palms and Landrum Middle plus the YMCA! Odoms Mill is a beautiful neighborhood with mature trees and lush preserve.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
275 Payasada Circle
275 Payasada Circle, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4270 sqft
Beautiful home on lagoon in gated community. open design with walls of glass. Light and bright bedroom 3 bath home with completely remodeled with all the finest finishes.. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms or 3 w/study.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Valley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1655 The Greensway 2822 Available 07/01/20 Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1597 sqft
One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
255 BRIARWOOD LN
255 Briarwood Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2266 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with a large yard and many new upgrades. New roof,ac,flooring and freshly painted. This home also features a extra large 2 car garage with a new door,stone Fireplace and a great outdoor screen porch.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
329 SEA MOSS LN
329 Sea Moss Lane, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2810 sqft
GREAT FAMILY HOME 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT WITH A FENCED IN BACKYARD. 4BR PLUS DEN COULD BE 5TH BR. HOME HAS SCREENED IN PORCH, OUTDOOR SHOWER 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NEW ROOF. NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Isle of Palms
1 Unit Available
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO
14402 Marina San Pablo Place, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2420 sqft
Amazing VIEWS of the marina & Intracoastal from this 7 th floor condominium. Beautiful 18 x 18 tile floors, solid core doors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms all en suite & office area too, 2 garage spaces included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1357 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows with direct beach access from your lanai! You are located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach near golf, restaurant and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Valley
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandalwood
27 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
54 Units Available
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1376 sqft
Situated between First Coast Tech Pkwy and Highway 202. A modern living community with pool, volleyball court and concierge. Apartments feature dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
14 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1605 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1523 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
City Guide for Palm Valley, FL

Palm Valley is census-designated. Sure, every other CDP brags about this, but it's pretty cool when you think about it. It's a town that was so amazing the government forced it to exist.

A census designated place or CDP, Palm Valley, Florida is home to approximately 20,000 residents. Located in St. Johns County, Florida, and sitting just south of Jacksonville, the area was once home to a Native American village. In fact, scientists have unearthed several mounds where the remains and pottery of the former inhabitants were found. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Valley, FL

Palm Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

