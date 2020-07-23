/
st johns county
215 Apartments for rent in St. Johns County, FL📍
66 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
7 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
9 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
9 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
10 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1387 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
140 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
98 Units Available
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1465 sqft
Olea at Nocatee embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Reserve at Nocatee Apartments. Our Nocatee apartments offer first-class one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom layouts with luxury amenities designed to enhance your life.
1 Unit Available
213 Cantabria Way
213 Cantabria Way, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springfield model consists of 2 Bed 2 Bath plus a study with a welcoming entry foyer that leads to the living & dining rooms. It features an open design with a media niche and direct access to the covered Lanai.
1 Unit Available
209 Cantabria Way
209 Cantabria Way, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
A Charming covered entry opens to an inviting foyer leading to the Open Living, Dining areas and a spacious Covered Lanai.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
8 PONTE VEDRA CT
8 Ponte Vedra Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Great Community! Great schools ! Walk to beach. Very quiet & private community. Nicely upgraded with new kitchen and appliances, tile throughout first level, new decorative counters in kitchen & baths & new carpeting.
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2133 SEAHAWK DR
2133 Sea Hawk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Rent includes water and sewer, assigned parking and use of community amenities. Newly renovated 2 Bed/2.5 bath condo in sought after Ponte Vedra Beach. Kitchen with stainless appliances, soft close cabinets, quartz counters, vinyl plank floors.
1 Unit Available
1137 SANDLAKE RD
1137 Sandlake Road, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2011 sqft
This lovely home is located in the heart of the famous World Golf Village area, close to a variety of shopping and dining locations. The home includes stylish stainless steel appliances, gas stove top, and mix of tile and brand new, clean carpeting.
1 Unit Available
46 Dolphin Drive
46 Dolphin Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1561 sqft
A favorite city street on Anastasia Island, Dolphin Drive runs along the Matanzas River which reliably provides an Intracoastal breeze most days.
1 Unit Available
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom
1 Unit Available
177 Hedgewood Drive
177 Hedgewood Drive, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2617 sqft
Isles of the World is a gated community that offers a unique style town home in World Golf Village! This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is perfect for multi-generational families.
1 Unit Available
805 Golden Lake Loop
805 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1202 sqft
Spacious and open ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers split floor plan and an attached one car garage, High ceilings throughout, large kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, carpeted living areas, interior
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.
1 Unit Available
15 Lisbon Street
15 Lisbon Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unfurnished ground floor 2 bed/1 bath spacious duplex in a great Anastasia Island location super convenient to the beach, shopping and local favorites.
1 Unit Available
475 West Town Place
475 West Town Place, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is a first floor unit. It features granite countertops and is stocked with everything you need for a vacation rental or your long term rental needs. A non refundable pet fee of $500.
1 Unit Available
802 SCRUB JAY DR
802 Scrub Jay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1497 sqft
Desirable 3BR/2.5 BA end unit in The Gables. Very well maintained, with one-car attached garage. Pretty backyard overlooking the lake. Community Pool ad Playground. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and major highways. St.
1 Unit Available
6440 MADISON ST
6440 Madison Street, Butler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1024 sqft
Cozy Condo in Crescent Beach - Property Id: 61987 Shorter term leases considered at a higher rate. Located between A1A and Matanzas River in a quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
285 Old Village Center Circle Unit 5212
285 Old Village Center Circle, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Beautiful St. Augustine 3/2 Condo - This spacious condo is filled with natural light with double paned sliding glass door access to patio overlooking walking trails and wilderness.
