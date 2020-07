Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly dog park hot tub sauna

Welcome home to Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida. At Sabal Palm, you’ll find newly remodeled 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes with fresh, modern finishes and premium appliances. Select units also feature custom tile backsplashes and wood-grain flooring. Choose Sabal Palm for luxe amenities like a 24-hour fitness center with yoga and group exercise room, two expansive resort-style pools with sundecks and a grill pavilion and more! Our community is located moments from major local attractions, including the theme parks. Located directly off 528 and in close proximity to I-4, commuting around Orlando is a breeze from Sabal Palm. Come experience unmatched convenience and value at Sabal Palm!