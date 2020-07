Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all. Located just on the cusp of downtown Orlando and the SoDo neighborhood, it’s the perfect contrast of the familiar and the unexpected. The old and the new. The active and the relaxed. It’s the blending of these differences that make life at Novel Lucerne rich and rewarding.