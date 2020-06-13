/
the villages
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM
120 Apartments for rent in The Villages, FL📍
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1892 Quailey Court
1892 Quailey Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home in The Villages - Lakefront in The Village of Hillsborough! Just step in through the front door and take in the incredible lake view. If you love the feel of Florida, the water, the colors, the landscape, this home is the one for you.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2560 Love Ave.
2560 Love Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop
7799 Southeast 168th Lone Oak Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
7799 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental Home in The Village of Calumet Grove w/Golf Cart - Enjoy the warm Florida weather in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Golf-Front, Gardenia model home in The Village of Calumet Grove.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1182 Merryweather Way
1182 Merryweather Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1685 sqft
3BR/2BA Unfurnished Cumberland Villa in Village of Bridgeport-Creekside Landing - UNFURNISHED for ANNUAL TERM! It Can't Get Better Than This! You will not be disappointed with this home's convenience of being directly in one of the "hopping" Town
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Tamarind Grove
1 Unit Available
2035 Countrywind Ct.
2035 Countrywind Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1398 sqft
Available April - 3BR/2BA Seasonal in Southern Star Villas - -AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 -3BR/2BA Seasonal Rental in The Village Tamarind Grove/Southern Star Villas -Location Location! Retreat to this beautiful 3BR/2BA Villa in the Village of Tamarind
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5451 Zajac Ave
5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 sqft
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397 Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 San Leonard Way
2011 San Leonardo Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Ranch - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath Cataline II located in The Villages of Palo Atlo. Vaulted ceilings and life-proof vinyl flooring throughout the living area and kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2806 SALAMANCA STREET
2806 Salamanca Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
READY FOR LONG TERM YOU WON'T EVER HAVE TO MOVE UNFURNISHED Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE
17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1158 sqft
Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1644 LATTA COURT
1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1201 JOHNSTON PATH
1201 Johnston Path, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1927 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Gardenia designer home located in Caroline. Very open floor plan from the kitchen to the living room. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, with 2 walk in closets, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1501 LAS PACOS COURT
1501 Las Pacos Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1148 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath home that is move in ready - bring only your tooth brush and clothes! Short Term lease only ready for immediate occupancy. This home is in the perfect location and close to everything. Spanish Springs is only 2.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1181 TRAPPERS COURT
1181 Trappers Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1220 sqft
LOVELY HOME WHERE YOU CAN PLAY GOLF ALL DAY, SHOP AND DINE ALL RIGHT HERE VILLAS OF PENSACOLA Unique floor plan haven't seen this one before. Two bedroom each with their own baths with over-sized kitchen and living area.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9300 SE 173RD HYACINTH STREET
9300 Southeast 173rd Hyacinth Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1167 sqft
Will be available August UNFURNISHED 2/2 PATIO VILLA IN SPRINGDALE Colony floor plan living dining and kitchen combination. Gas cooking. Master has walk in shower and walk in closet. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2572 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2572 Bainbridge Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
UNFURNISHED AND READY JULY 1 COURTYARD VILLA PET FRIENDLY NICE LOCATION AND REALLY CUTE INSIDE BAINBRIDGE VILLAS JUST INSIDE THE HADLEY GATE Two bedroom two bath home. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Enclosed lanai on the back of the house.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for The Villages rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,140.
Some of the colleges located in the The Villages area include College of Central Florida, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Villages from include Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville, Lakeland, and Kissimmee.
