Montevista at Windermere

Amenities
Montevista at Windemere redefines luxury apartment living in Orlando, FL. We offer recently renovated one bedroom and two bedroom layouts including unique two bed/two bath townhome-style lofts. Each apartment features vinyl faux-wood flooring, oversized windows and vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, French doors leading to a spacious patio/balcony, and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchens at our apartments in Orlando feature stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry with brushed nickel fixtures, custom designed countertops, and the latest flat-top ranges. Our unique townhome style homes feature high ceilings, a bedroom and bathroom on each level, a loft area overlooking the living room, and extra storage on the patio and under the stairs.
Our spacious community offers beautiful lake views, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a raised wooden poolside sundeck, a screened lanai, and even a recently renovated poolside luxury clubhouse with an internet cafe with laptops and a coffee bar! Don’t miss out on the membership-quality fitness center or the illuminated tennis court, or the bark park with agility equipment.