Montevista at Windermere
Montevista at Windermere

6421 Conroy Rd · (407) 707-6503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6421 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32835
Kirkman South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1815 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,058

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,113

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0701 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,430

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 2113 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,435

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 2114 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,440

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montevista at Windermere.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
courtyard
green community
guest parking
lobby
online portal
trash valet
Montevista at Windemere redefines luxury apartment living in Orlando, FL. We offer recently renovated one bedroom and two bedroom layouts including unique two bed/two bath townhome-style lofts. Each apartment features vinyl faux-wood flooring, oversized windows and vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, French doors leading to a spacious patio/balcony, and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchens at our apartments in Orlando feature stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry with brushed nickel fixtures, custom designed countertops, and the latest flat-top ranges. Our unique townhome style homes feature high ceilings, a bedroom and bathroom on each level, a loft area overlooking the living room, and extra storage on the patio and under the stairs.
Our spacious community offers beautiful lake views, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a raised wooden poolside sundeck, a screened lanai, and even a recently renovated poolside luxury clubhouse with an internet cafe with laptops and a coffee bar! Don’t miss out on the membership-quality fitness center or the illuminated tennis court, or the bark park with agility equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montevista at Windermere have any available units?
Montevista at Windermere has 27 units available starting at $1,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Montevista at Windermere have?
Some of Montevista at Windermere's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montevista at Windermere currently offering any rent specials?
Montevista at Windermere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montevista at Windermere pet-friendly?
Yes, Montevista at Windermere is pet friendly.
Does Montevista at Windermere offer parking?
Yes, Montevista at Windermere offers parking.
Does Montevista at Windermere have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montevista at Windermere offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montevista at Windermere have a pool?
Yes, Montevista at Windermere has a pool.
Does Montevista at Windermere have accessible units?
Yes, Montevista at Windermere has accessible units.
Does Montevista at Windermere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montevista at Windermere has units with dishwashers.
