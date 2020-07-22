Montevista at Windermere

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments courtyard green community guest parking lobby online portal trash valet

Montevista at Windemere redefines luxury apartment living in Orlando, FL. We offer recently renovated one bedroom and two bedroom layouts including unique two bed/two bath townhome-style lofts. Each apartment features vinyl faux-wood flooring, oversized windows and vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, French doors leading to a spacious patio/balcony, and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchens at our apartments in Orlando feature stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry with brushed nickel fixtures, custom designed countertops, and the latest flat-top ranges. Our unique townhome style homes feature high ceilings, a bedroom and bathroom on each level, a loft area overlooking the living room, and extra storage on the patio and under the stairs.

Our spacious community offers beautiful lake views, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a raised wooden poolside sundeck, a screened lanai, and even a recently renovated poolside luxury clubhouse with an internet cafe with laptops and a coffee bar! Don’t miss out on the membership-quality fitness center or the illuminated tennis court, or the bark park with agility equipment.