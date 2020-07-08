Miriada Condo

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool

2065 Dixie Belle Rd Unit M Available 02/12/20 Nice 2/2 Condo in East Orlando - This is a well-kept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with an office/study area.



This property is located in a gated community and has beautiful laminate wood floors in the living and dining room and hallway areas and features neutral paint colors.



The kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The community offers several amenities such as community swimming pool, club house, fitness center, playground and much more.



A renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



Call today for an appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



(RLNE3713729)