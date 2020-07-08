All apartments in Orlando
Miriada Condo
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:15 PM

Miriada Condo

2065 Dixie Belle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2065 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
2065 Dixie Belle Rd Unit M Available 02/12/20 Nice 2/2 Condo in East Orlando - This is a well-kept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, with an office/study area.

This property is located in a gated community and has beautiful laminate wood floors in the living and dining room and hallway areas and features neutral paint colors.

The kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The community offers several amenities such as community swimming pool, club house, fitness center, playground and much more.

A renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

Call today for an appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

(RLNE3713729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miriada Condo have any available units?
Miriada Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Miriada Condo have?
Some of Miriada Condo's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miriada Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Miriada Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miriada Condo pet-friendly?
Yes, Miriada Condo is pet friendly.
Does Miriada Condo offer parking?
No, Miriada Condo does not offer parking.
Does Miriada Condo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Miriada Condo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Miriada Condo have a pool?
Yes, Miriada Condo has a pool.
Does Miriada Condo have accessible units?
No, Miriada Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Miriada Condo have units with dishwashers?
No, Miriada Condo does not have units with dishwashers.

