Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities oven air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool garage parking bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access new construction online portal pool table putting green smoke-free community yoga

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Are you ready to live your best life? Loving where you live has never been easier thanks to the brand new luxury apartment homes found at Lantower Grande Flats. Whether it's high-end finishes or resort-inspired amenities like poolside pub with pizza oven to state-of-the-art fitness center to include CrossFit and virtual trainers topping your list of must-haves, you'll find exactly what you're looking for right here in South Orlando, Florida. Our community is designed to make every day feel like a vacation for you and your beloved pets. We are more than pet-friendly; we are pet-centric; offering an expansive onsite leash-free pet park and outdoor dog wash station for your furry friends. One, two, or three bedroom apartment homes are waiting for you at Lantower Grande Flats located in ...