Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system carport courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving trash valet valet service

Indigo West is more than just an address in Orlando's MetroWest neighborhood. It's a destination for better living and bolder choices just minutes from Valencia College, Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, and Sea World Orlando. Indigo West apartments is also convenient to I-4, Hwy 408, and Florida's Turnpike. Every well-designed detail allows our community to be the place you'll love when you're home and miss when you're away. Relax and unwind at two resort-style swimming pools, or entertain in our new-and-improved clubhouse. We're also proud to feature lake views, screened-in patios/balconies, and washer-dryer connections in our 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. Call now to schedule a tour today and make your next move your last. Don't wait! Contact us for special pricing!