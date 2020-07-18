CF-8304 5475 VINELAND RD. UNIT 8304

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

APARTMENT FOR RENT IN THE BEST AREA OF ORLANDO - Nice apartment in the best condo in the Area. Perfect Location excellent access to I-4, Kirkman Rd, International Dr. Turkey Lake and Sand Lake Rd. Very close to the themes parks and the Millennia Area. Gated community with good security, two pools, a gym, tennis courts, playground and barbecue grills with ecological views. Internal service of garbage collection. Third Floor unit without an above the unit meaning no noise while you sleep or rest. Clean kitchen, modern lamps, ceiling fan in the bedroom, dryer and washer included. Wall painted with a nice color and new modern switches with stainless steel plates. One reserved parking space by apartment with several visitor parking available very close the building.

From I-4 exit 78 go to west on Conroy Rd, then turn right on Vineland Rd. keep right side to find Cypress Fairway Condominium entrance , before the bridge over the Florida Turnpike. From I-4, Sand Lake, International Dr, turn to N kirkman Rd. then turn to right on Vineland Rd, pass to bridge over Turnpike Hwy, condo CYPRESS FAIRWAY on your left hand, turn left. Condo with the best location of south-west Orlando is waiting for you.



