9969 MOSS ROSE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

AMAZING WATER FRONT PROPERTY, IN THE HEART OF LAKE NONA, GRADE A SCHOOLS, NEAR SHOPPING , MEDICAL CITY , USA TENNIS, VA HOSPITAL , BOXI PARK, MCO AIRPORT...FRESH PAINT INSIDE /OUTSIDE. FULLY UPDATED WITH WATER PROOF LUXURY VINYL PLANKS FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL , NEW KITCHEN WITH BACKSPLASH / STANLESS STEEL HOOD AND APPLIANCES, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, MUCH MORE TO LIST.. EAST PARK IS A SERENE COMMUNITY HAS PLENTY OF OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING RUNING TRAILS, FISHING PIER, 2 TENNIS/ BASKET BALL & VOLLEYBALL COURTS , PICNIC / PLAY GROUND.LAWN SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

(RENT PROPERTY WITH OPTION TO BUY IS AVAILBLE)



PROPERTY IS MOVE IN READY , WILL NOT LAST.



CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING!