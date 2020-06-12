9926 Oak Quarry Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Beautiful, Spacious Waterfront Home in Gated La Vina Community - This two story, six bedroom home has both a den and a large bonus room. Waterfront views from most bedrooms and from the main living space. Hardwood floors in main downstairs living spaces. Tray ceilings and crown molding are a few of its many special touches. The open, spacious kitchen has granite counters, wood floors, built in wine racks, a separate island with additional sink, and built in counter stove top. Master bedroom with tray ceiling and private entrance to covered patio, two closets and an elaborate mast bath with large walk in shower, separate tub and separate dual counters and sinks. Four bedrooms are downstairs and two bedrooms with the huge bonus are upstairs. Three car garage.



Application fee is $60 per adult. Applicant will be able to move in around February 13th.



(RLNE2281053)