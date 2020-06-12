All apartments in Orlando
9926 Oak Quarry Dr.

9926 Oak Quarry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9926 Oak Quarry Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful, Spacious Waterfront Home in Gated La Vina Community - This two story, six bedroom home has both a den and a large bonus room. Waterfront views from most bedrooms and from the main living space. Hardwood floors in main downstairs living spaces. Tray ceilings and crown molding are a few of its many special touches. The open, spacious kitchen has granite counters, wood floors, built in wine racks, a separate island with additional sink, and built in counter stove top. Master bedroom with tray ceiling and private entrance to covered patio, two closets and an elaborate mast bath with large walk in shower, separate tub and separate dual counters and sinks. Four bedrooms are downstairs and two bedrooms with the huge bonus are upstairs. Three car garage.

Application fee is $60 per adult. Applicant will be able to move in around February 13th.

(RLNE2281053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. have any available units?
9926 Oak Quarry Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. have?
Some of 9926 Oak Quarry Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9926 Oak Quarry Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. offers parking.
Does 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. have a pool?
No, 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9926 Oak Quarry Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
