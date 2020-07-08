All apartments in Orlando
9800 Lake District Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9800 Lake District Lane

9800 Lake District Lane · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9800 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9800 Lake District Lane · Avail. Aug 15

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
9800 Lake District Lane Available 08/15/20 Desirable 3 bedrooms 2 baths single family home in Lake Nona!!! - Desirable Lake Nona/East Park 3 bedrooms2 baths one-story home with fenced yard on a corner lot. Great kitchen with an island. Open plan with a split bedroom floor plan. 2-car garage, interior laundry room, tile, hardwood floors, carpet. Excellent location! Airport, medical city, shopping, easy access to major roadways!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.

$1,900.00 Monthly Rent
$1,900.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance or renters insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE2136312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 Lake District Lane have any available units?
9800 Lake District Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 Lake District Lane have?
Some of 9800 Lake District Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 Lake District Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Lake District Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Lake District Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 Lake District Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9800 Lake District Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9800 Lake District Lane offers parking.
Does 9800 Lake District Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 Lake District Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Lake District Lane have a pool?
No, 9800 Lake District Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9800 Lake District Lane have accessible units?
No, 9800 Lake District Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Lake District Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 Lake District Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
