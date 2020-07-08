Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

9800 Lake District Lane Available 08/15/20 Desirable 3 bedrooms 2 baths single family home in Lake Nona!!! - Desirable Lake Nona/East Park 3 bedrooms2 baths one-story home with fenced yard on a corner lot. Great kitchen with an island. Open plan with a split bedroom floor plan. 2-car garage, interior laundry room, tile, hardwood floors, carpet. Excellent location! Airport, medical city, shopping, easy access to major roadways!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)

Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.



$1,900.00 Monthly Rent

$1,900.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance or renters insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



(RLNE2136312)