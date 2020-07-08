Amenities
9800 Lake District Lane Available 08/15/20 Desirable 3 bedrooms 2 baths single family home in Lake Nona!!! - Desirable Lake Nona/East Park 3 bedrooms2 baths one-story home with fenced yard on a corner lot. Great kitchen with an island. Open plan with a split bedroom floor plan. 2-car garage, interior laundry room, tile, hardwood floors, carpet. Excellent location! Airport, medical city, shopping, easy access to major roadways!
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.
$1,900.00 Monthly Rent
$1,900.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance or renters insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
(RLNE2136312)