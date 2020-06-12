9747 FENROSE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful home! All new kitchen cabinets, appliances, granite counter-tops. Everything in this home is new!! New carpet and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Modern light fixtures and blinds in every room. The perfect patio to entertain your friends! This town-home is centrally located at the North Lake Park of Lake Nona, closed to Lake Nona's Medical City, Hospitals, schools, restaurants and shopping. Near Orlando International Airport. Easy access to toll roads 528 and 417. This home will not last. New 360 Virtual tour available on listing website. Tenant responsible for verifying all information including room sizes.