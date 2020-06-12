All apartments in Orlando
9747 FENROSE TERRACE

9747 Fenrose Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9747 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful home! All new kitchen cabinets, appliances, granite counter-tops. Everything in this home is new!! New carpet and beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Modern light fixtures and blinds in every room. The perfect patio to entertain your friends! This town-home is centrally located at the North Lake Park of Lake Nona, closed to Lake Nona's Medical City, Hospitals, schools, restaurants and shopping. Near Orlando International Airport. Easy access to toll roads 528 and 417. This home will not last. New 360 Virtual tour available on listing website. Tenant responsible for verifying all information including room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9747 FENROSE TERRACE have any available units?
9747 FENROSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9747 FENROSE TERRACE have?
Some of 9747 FENROSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9747 FENROSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9747 FENROSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9747 FENROSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9747 FENROSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9747 FENROSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9747 FENROSE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 9747 FENROSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9747 FENROSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9747 FENROSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9747 FENROSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9747 FENROSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9747 FENROSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9747 FENROSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9747 FENROSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
