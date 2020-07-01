9673 Silver Buttonwood St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Lake Nona Townhome with Two Car Garage and Water View - Gated Lake Nona Preserve Community. This immaculate three bedroom home has brand new carpet and paint. Living room and kitchen is tiled with a water view (No rear neighbor). Kitchen has dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master has garden tub, shower and walk in closet. Close to 417, 528, restaurants and Medical City.



Application fee is $60 per adult. Qualified applicant will be able to move in within two weeks.



(RLNE5633803)