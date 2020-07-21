9665 Moss Rose Way

Amenities

Spacious 4/2.5 in East Park of Lake Nona w/Water View and Upstairs Balcony - Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story house in the East Park subdivision in the Lake Nona area of SE Orlando and just minutes from the Medical City.



This property features views of the water from several rooms including the family room and kitchen and also features a formal living room with high, vaulted ceilings, new wood grained laminate downstairs and brand new carpet flooring upstairs, formal dining room, a butler's pantry, kitchen with center-island/sink open to the family room, large breakfast nook with bay window and a downstairs half-bath for convenience.



Upstairs you will find a spacious landing-perfect for an office or entertainment room, separate laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups (washer and dryer included), master bedroom with walk-in closet and large covered upstairs balcony with a great view of the water, 3 more spacious bedrooms.



This property also features a rear covered patio downstairs with a great view of the water, a 2-car garage with auto-opener, ceiling fans throughout, and plenty of closet space.



This property is located in the East Park subdivision just off Narcoossee and Moss Park roads in SE Orlando and just minutes to the Medical City, the 417 (Greenway) and the 528 (Beachline) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport) local shopping, dining establishments and schools. Must see to appreciate.



Basic lawn service in the rent (resident will be responsible for lawn treatments).



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



