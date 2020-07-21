All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9665 Moss Rose Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9665 Moss Rose Way
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

9665 Moss Rose Way

9665 Moss Rose Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
East Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9665 Moss Rose Way, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4/2.5 in East Park of Lake Nona w/Water View and Upstairs Balcony - Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story house in the East Park subdivision in the Lake Nona area of SE Orlando and just minutes from the Medical City.

This property features views of the water from several rooms including the family room and kitchen and also features a formal living room with high, vaulted ceilings, new wood grained laminate downstairs and brand new carpet flooring upstairs, formal dining room, a butler's pantry, kitchen with center-island/sink open to the family room, large breakfast nook with bay window and a downstairs half-bath for convenience.

Upstairs you will find a spacious landing-perfect for an office or entertainment room, separate laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups (washer and dryer included), master bedroom with walk-in closet and large covered upstairs balcony with a great view of the water, 3 more spacious bedrooms.

This property also features a rear covered patio downstairs with a great view of the water, a 2-car garage with auto-opener, ceiling fans throughout, and plenty of closet space.

This property is located in the East Park subdivision just off Narcoossee and Moss Park roads in SE Orlando and just minutes to the Medical City, the 417 (Greenway) and the 528 (Beachline) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport) local shopping, dining establishments and schools. Must see to appreciate.

No pets please.

Basic lawn service in the rent (resident will be responsible for lawn treatments).

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1947086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9665 Moss Rose Way have any available units?
9665 Moss Rose Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9665 Moss Rose Way have?
Some of 9665 Moss Rose Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9665 Moss Rose Way currently offering any rent specials?
9665 Moss Rose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9665 Moss Rose Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9665 Moss Rose Way is pet friendly.
Does 9665 Moss Rose Way offer parking?
Yes, 9665 Moss Rose Way offers parking.
Does 9665 Moss Rose Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9665 Moss Rose Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9665 Moss Rose Way have a pool?
No, 9665 Moss Rose Way does not have a pool.
Does 9665 Moss Rose Way have accessible units?
No, 9665 Moss Rose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9665 Moss Rose Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9665 Moss Rose Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach