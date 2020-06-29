All apartments in Orlando
9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET

9661 Silver Buttonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9661 Silver Buttonwood Street, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
LIKE NEW! This immaculately maintained town home has never been a rental! Exceptionally located in desirable Lake Nona Preserve with a gated entrance, community pool, gym, walkways surrounded by lots of conservation plus walking distance to lots of popular restaurants and hang outs. This unit is also conveniently located just steps to guest parking in the cul de sac and is also near the owners gate entrance. The first floor is OPEN CONCEPT with tiled floors, living room, dining room, spacious half bath and beautiful kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters and 42 inch cabinets with crown molding. Sliding doors lead to a lovely patio area with peaceful conservation and water views. Upstairs are the 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets, ceiling fans and laundry room plus a small bonus loft area at the stairway landing. The master bedroom and bath also have amazing views plus upgraded bathroom suite complete with dual vanities and a very large closet. Lake Nona Preserve has a virtual man gated community that will only allow access to visitors through a ID and Photo checked entry system. No cars can follow other cars through the gate! HURRY, this unit won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have any available units?
9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have?
Some of 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
