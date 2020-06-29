9661 SILVER BUTTONWOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

LIKE NEW! This immaculately maintained town home has never been a rental! Exceptionally located in desirable Lake Nona Preserve with a gated entrance, community pool, gym, walkways surrounded by lots of conservation plus walking distance to lots of popular restaurants and hang outs. This unit is also conveniently located just steps to guest parking in the cul de sac and is also near the owners gate entrance. The first floor is OPEN CONCEPT with tiled floors, living room, dining room, spacious half bath and beautiful kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters and 42 inch cabinets with crown molding. Sliding doors lead to a lovely patio area with peaceful conservation and water views. Upstairs are the 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets, ceiling fans and laundry room plus a small bonus loft area at the stairway landing. The master bedroom and bath also have amazing views plus upgraded bathroom suite complete with dual vanities and a very large closet. Lake Nona Preserve has a virtual man gated community that will only allow access to visitors through a ID and Photo checked entry system. No cars can follow other cars through the gate! HURRY, this unit won't last long!