9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Single Family 4/3 split, 2 car Garage , Private Conservation area in the back yard! Property will have fresh paint and clean carpet, available April 2020.



Located in clue de sac in the heart of Lake Nona, Excellent subdivision for families, Bike or walk to A+ Schools, restaurant, shopping.. 5 minutes form the Water park, US Tennis, Drive Shak , Va and Numerous Hospital, 20miles from Disney and the beaches...



*Northlake Park has all the amenities including : Pier, Fishing, bike/jugging trail, tennis, basketball, and swimming pool*



Rent includes: Lawn service and the YMCA membership!