Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY

9516 Piccadilly Sky Way · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Piccadilly Sky Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Single Family 4/3 split, 2 car Garage , Private Conservation area in the back yard! Property will have fresh paint and clean carpet, available April 2020.

Located in clue de sac in the heart of Lake Nona, Excellent subdivision for families, Bike or walk to A+ Schools, restaurant, shopping.. 5 minutes form the Water park, US Tennis, Drive Shak , Va and Numerous Hospital, 20miles from Disney and the beaches...

*Northlake Park has all the amenities including : Pier, Fishing, bike/jugging trail, tennis, basketball, and swimming pool*

Rent includes: Lawn service and the YMCA membership!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2426 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY have any available units?
9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY have?
Some of 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY offers parking.
Does 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY has a pool.
Does 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY have accessible units?
No, 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9516 PICCADILLY SKY WAY has units with dishwashers.
